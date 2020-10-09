To the editor:
Andy Garvais has proven that he works for his constituents, and we urge you to vote for him in his reelection bid. We first got to know Andy when he helped us with an issue of concern in our new neighborhood in Blaine. Since then, we have learned more about Andy, and his outlook for our city. Service is a part of his makeup. We appreciate that he has served in our military, and continues to serve our veterans as a director with the Minnesota Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
As a member of our City Council for nearly four years now, he has helped to add 10 additional officers to our police department, while keeping our tax rate flat and achieving a AAA Bond rating for the city.
Rumors of a citywide sales tax are not founded in fact, but we all know how the rumor mill works. Andy, along with the City Council and Administration, have been working on several ways in which Blaine citizens can learn about, and participate in, the workings of City Hall, and contact those who make decisions regarding growth in Blaine. Andy welcomes your input, is always willing to listen and explain. Andy is a proven asset to our city, and we endorse him without hesitation.
Wayne and Chris Kendall
Blaine
