To the editor:
Andy Garvais is a proven “voice for the people.” After having worked with Andy on issues regarding development within our community, we found him to be a good listener. That he was willing to listen at all was a refreshing change from what we had experienced to that point. Our neighborhood appreciated the extra effort Andy made to help us through the process, never promising what he could not deliver, but committing to helping all sides to reach a more palatable conclusion. Andy exhibits an understanding of both neighborhood (ie, people) needs and wishes, and the importance of business development in Blaine. With the exemplary job Andy has done representing us, his constituency in Blaine, we deserve to keep him working for us at City Hall!
Chris and Wayne Kendall
Blaine
