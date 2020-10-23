To the editor:
I have lived on Spring Lake for 43 years and have a special interest in the Garfield Pond project. Before retiring I worked for MnDOT as a water resources professional where I designed and managed similar projects. In my opinion this project was poorly planned and designed. It was presented as improving flood control and water quality but does neither. It eliminates pond flooding but because the design foolishly eliminated a controllable outlet structure, it merely shifts potential flooding to Spring Lake. Likewise, the outlet design allows transfer of untreated pollutants such that Spring Lake now becomes the treatment pond.
I attended various Spring Lake Park City Council meetings during the project development process. With the exception of Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff, the rest of the council endorsed the city engineer’s plan. Barbara was concerned about removing the trees surrounding the pond and the possible harm that would occur having untreated storm water from the pond discharging into Spring Lake. She asked that the pond water be tested but results were never disclosed.
My questions remained unanswered, and ideas to improve the design got ignored. What the engineer said didn’t seem to matter. Promised survey work never identified potential lakeshore impacts. Adding additional water to the lake was only viewed as a good thing but could be bad just as well. Even the planned vegetated swale on the pond outlet got eliminated. The need for the overly large 42-inch outlet pipe was likewise not explained. This was disturbing because our 51-acre lake only has a 12-inch outlet. Because the pond design lacked sufficient additional storage and no outlet control, untreated storm water from heavy rains quickly fill the pond to overflowing and discharges into Spring Lake. Unfortunate, because this storm water likely contains fertilizers, pesticides and chemicals which lake algae loves but harmful to fish and wildlife.
Barbara listened to my concerns. She contacted regulatory agencies, asked questions, personally visited and looked at potential impacts. Recently Barbara and I did a post project review and found total shambles. Barbara will get my vote in November.
Dean Sweeney
Spring Lake Park
