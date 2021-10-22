To the editor:
There is some misinformation circulating about the Fridley school district’s proposal to move fifth grade back to the elementary schools. I’ve done some digging and have learned the following:
• The Fridley school district occupies only 5 square miles in the city of Fridley. Due to decades old school boundaries, portions of three other school districts are in Fridley. These are Fridley residents who are considered “open enrolled” when they choose to enroll their children into Fridley schools.
• Of the roughly 43% of students open enrolled in Fridley, 18% live in Fridley but fall within neighboring school districts. These students are a part of our community. Pretending they are not hurts us as a whole. Many of our state championship football team are open-enrolled!
• Of the 21% of Fridley district students who enroll in other non-district schools, 31% attend charter schools or one of two religious schools in Fridley. Others are completing their education in the districts they grew up in, even after their family has moved into Fridley.
• There is no room at the Fridley Community Center, which houses the district’s growing preschool program. Moving lower grades to the FCC would cost more than the proposed levy. Expanding Hayes and Stevenson is actually cheaper than expanding the FCC. The district did explore other options before choosing the current proposal.
I support the proposed levy because Fridley parents have been very clear — they need this to support their students’ social-emotional health and development. Keeping fifth graders at the elementary schools allows them to gain a pivotal year of maturity before heading into middle school. In today’s hectic, confusing and rapid-changing world, we need to give our kids every opportunity to grow at a healthy pace.
I hope you join me on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in voting YES for Fridley Schools to support healthy, positive growth for our students.
Mike Fisher
Fridley
