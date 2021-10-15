To the editor:
For over 55 years, the Fridley community has been steadfast in support of Fridley Schools by placing their trust in the School Board to protect and direct the district, so it remains a strong and robust community resource for generations.
I proudly call myself a strong supporter of public education, so it pains me to be on the no side of the upcoming Fridley School District Referendum. I fail to see the logic for the referendum being brought to the public for a vote at this time.
During my tenure on the board, the Fridley community approved a 2015 renewal of an existing operating levy, and a bond for addressing safety, security and technology within school district facilities that were over 50 years old. In 2019 voters again approved an operating levy with strong support. Those levies were essential for the future of the school district. The proposed 2021 levy is not.
The Nov. 2 ballot question asks for support of a capital bond request for adding new classroom space for fifth graders at each of the two elementary schools, additional bathrooms and the expansion of cafeteria and communal space. My decision is guided by five areas of logic: (1) The district lost enrollment to charter schools and home schooling since COVID began, and it is too early to tell if those decisions are permanent; (2) a 2016 board-approved 10-year enrollment study made no indication of significantly rising enrollment; (3) we have not seen research indicating a building move will actually improve social-emotional needs of fifth graders; (4) a number of steps to address the issue within the middle school building have already been taken and more options exist; and (5) expanding the district’s physical footprint during a time of such financial and enrollment instability is not fiscally responsible. Student achievement took a bit hit last year, and that is the ball our eye ought to be on.
Mary Kay Delvo
Fridley
