To the editor:
I am a resident of Fridley, live in the Fridley School District and have a student attending Fridley Middle School. When my son was in third grade at Stevenson Elementary, I started to worry about his transition to middle school, which in our school district begins at fifth grade. My concerns were about having my 10-year-old riding the bus and being in an environment with older kids of different maturity levels. Developmentally and socially, it just didn’t feel like the best environment for someone his age. And I wasn’t alone. Many parents in the Fridley School District have concerns about their 10-year-old fifth graders learning in a middle school environment.
This spring, the Fridley School Board voted to place a referendum on the ballot Nov. 2, 2021. This referendum will allow the district to construct additional classrooms at the district’s two elementary schools, allowing fifth grade to remain in the elementary schools. While my son is already at the middle school, I strongly feel that this is the right move for our district and our kids. I am encouraging residents of Fridley to vote YES for this referendum that will strengthen our district and ensure we are putting the needs of our young learners first. Children need to be in the best environment to support their growth and development, and moving fifth grade from the middle school to the elementary schools will greatly benefit our students.
I hope that the residents of Fridley who live in School District 14, will vote YES for this referendum. Strong schools build strong communities where families want to be. Let’s keep Fridley strong.
Nea Dalla Valle
Fridley
