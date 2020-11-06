To the editor:
On Sept. 14, the Fridley City Council voted 4-1 to move the sale of all flavored tobacco products from stores like mine to tobacco only stores. On Aug. 1, the state of Minnesota implemented 21 as the age to purchase tobacco products. I applaud the state for raising the age to 21 but the city of Fridley, shifting sale of flavored products from one store to another, is a step too far. If keeping these products out of the hands of minors is the goal, doesn’t it make sense to see how this newest regulation works before adding another prohibitive regulation that will drive business to the neighboring suburbs?
Since the pandemic hit, I have been holding on to my business by the slimmest of margins. If this ordinance goes into effect, current customers will go elsewhere to purchase fuel, soda and grocery items, this move will essentially shut my business down. That means loss of jobs for my employees, loss of revenue for the city, and the loss of an established business that supports my family.
Our store has a 100% compliance record of not selling tobacco to minors. We are doing our part to keep these products out of the hands of minors.
We are looking forward to working with the Fridley City Council to amend the current ordinance to protect my business and my employees.
Yasir Abuhaleigah
Fridley
