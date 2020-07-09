To the editor:
Recent events, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, have shone a bright light on injustices deeply rooted in our society.
We understand that systemic racism is present in nearly every aspect of our lives, including law enforcement and the education system. We must not forget that Minnesota continues to grapple with one of the highest opportunity gaps in the country, and it is our solemn responsibility to provide an equitable education for the next generation.
As educators and labor union members, we have a significant role to play in making important changes to ensure the elimination of the systemic racism present within our own systems.
Fridley educators take that responsibility seriously and are committed to serving all students and families in a way that shows value, respect and care.
We know the role of our labor union is to protect the rights of our members, to guarantee fair living wages and working conditions, and to ensure that due process is followed when disciplinary action is taken. The most important role we hold, though, is to allow members to fight for a fair and equitable education for our scholars.
We also know that the current Minneapolis police union has not held the same values. We join our labor family in condemning its president, Lt. Bob Kroll, and the current policies of Minneapolis Police Federation. We also join them in asking for swift and meaningful change.
Fridley schools should be a safe, healthy environment where all students — no matter what they look like, where they come from or who they love — can succeed. As educators, we understand that and cannot be complicit in anything that undermines that core value of equity.
The educators of the Fridley Education Association are committed to working together with our district, students and community to take part in making the changes our society so desperately needs.
Phil Boyd
Minneapolis
Phil Boyd is the president of the Fridley Education Association.
