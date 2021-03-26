To the editor:
I will admit up front that although I have been a resident of Ramsey since 2009, I have not paid much attention to local political goings on. That might change. I have read with interest the articles and letters regarding the City Council’s resolution prohibiting the city from enforcing the state-wide mask mandate. As a former city attorney, I understand the issues surrounding the legal authority of the city in enacting such a resolution . But I digress …
While I agree with the majority of what Council Member Woestehoff’s letter in your March 19 edition, I do feel compelled to address one of the issues posed by one of the resolution’s authors. That is the issue of “freedom.” For quite some time I have listened to anti-maskers complain about how being made to wear a mask infringes on their guaranteed freedoms. I must disagree with that position. The major purpose of wearing a mask is to prevent the wearer of the mask from potentially infecting others. So, if a person choses not to wear one, it is actually infringing on MY freedom not to expose myself to the virus. As the saying goes — your right to swing your fist ends where my face begins.
I am by no means a health expert, and for that reason I listen to and abide by the advice of those who are. I anticipate that going forward I will pay more attention to the views/actions of our city council members.
Bob Koch
Ramsey
