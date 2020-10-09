To the editor:
Kris Fredrick is running this November for the Minnesota House of Representatives seat in District 38A. As a staff scientist at Honeywell’s research and development center, I got to know Kris Fredrick well. For 10 years, Kris was my Honeywell legal counsel, collaborating with me on innovative technology ideas and protecting them through the patent process. I came to appreciate Kris for his understanding of science and innovation, as well as intellectual property law.
I am confident that, if elected to the Legislature, Kris Fredrick will propose legislation, make decisions and cast votes that are informed by science, not political party dogma. Now, as we approach the 2020 elections, our politicians and government are facing a huge crisis of credibility. Science has been minimized. Data has been marginalized and manipulated for political gain. This disregard for science impairs our government’s ability deal with the big issues of our time — energy, climate, environment, health. It affects every person in Minnesota. I would like to see more people like Kris Fredrick in our Legislature who make their decisions independently and with a healthy respect for data.
I hope that you will check out Kris Fredrick’s website and see what he has to offer voters. You will find a man with a refreshing approach to politics: honest, thoughtful, informed by science and innovation, and with the ability to collaborate across party lines to help meet the needs of ordinary people. Kris Fredrick will be a great representative for us in District 38A. I encourage you to support him.
Thomas Plocher
Hugo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.