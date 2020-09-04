To the editor:
I have been a special education teacher for almost 40 years and over 30 of those have been in the Centennial School District. I have always voted for candidates who are supporters of public education who will be helpful to the families I serve and the colleagues I work with.
This year I am very impressed with what I have learned about Kris Fredrick who is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 38A.
Kris will work to ensure schools have the resources needed to meet the needs of all students — including those with special needs. He believes, as I do, in the importance of making sure students have access to psychologists and counselors who can support the work of teachers and address the mental health needs of their students. Kris understands the importance of making sure that students have access to job training and apprenticeship programs as well as affordable college opportunities.
Kris has a variety of experiences in the school system, so he understands the needs of students and educators. He currently works as a technology specialist in the Mounds View School District. He has served on ISD 12’s Systems Accountability Committee and was president of Blue Heron’s PTO for two years. He has been a volunteer with the band program at the middle school. He is also the parent of two sons who graduated from Centennial Schools and a daughter who currently is in Centennial Middle School.
This summer I have been volunteering for Kris’ campaign as operations director and find him to be extremely organized and very approachable. His time commitment to learning about this community and what it’s needs are is very impressive. Join me in voting for Kris (with a “K”) in November.
Renee Dietz
Circle Pines
