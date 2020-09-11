To the editor:
Is it just me, or do you sense it, too? It’s an election year, and here come some first-time candidates declaring that their experience in the business world somehow qualifies them to sit in the Legislature.
They often sell themselves as qualified because they know how to read a balance sheet and, hence, are able to ferret out the ever-present evils of waste, fraud and abuse. I can’t prove it, but I know this must be true: Of all the candidates who have ever laid claim to this extraordinary talent, fewer than 0.01% have actually found anything resembling the dreaded WF&A.
Do you wonder sometimes, as I do, why they don’t talk about how their business acumen helps them to think more creatively about how government can best serve its constituents? Or how their background will help our state develop the best public education system in the country? Or even how it helps them to evaluate proposals for new programs?
I had just about given up on ever hearing a candidate talk about his or her business abilities in that way.
But then, along comes Kris Fredrick.
He worked in a Fortune 100 company for 20 years, rising from the bottom to executive management. As a lawyer, he is not only skilled in business management, but also in conducting investigations into employee fraud, preparing arguments for and against proposals, and evaluating new business ideas. He has helped start companies, sell them and also wind them up. He has built connections with numerous industries and organizations across the world.
This is the resume of someone with the kind of broad, relevant business background that would be a valuable asset to the Legislature.
But then there’s this other thing that tells you a lot about Kris Fredrick: He voluntarily gave up this successful business career to focus on helping others in our community by bringing his talent to the Mounds View School District.
I know from talking with many others in my community that Kris Fredrick is definitely someone we want representing us in the Minnesota State Legislature.
Dennis Dorgan
Circle Pines
