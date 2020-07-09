To the editor:
I had the distinct pleasure of working with Kris Fredrick and his wife Kristina on the lighting upgrade project to replace all the light bulbs with LED bulbs in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Circle Pines. I point this out because Kris is running for the Minnesota House seat in District 38A. On his website, Kris explains in his introductory video that infrastructure and the environment are a couple of the areas on which he’d like to focus.
Kris listens and researches the science-based facts, then acts, as he demonstrated with the lighting upgrade project. He learned that the project will reduce the church’s carbon footprint by roughly 100,000 pounds per year. Electrical savings will be approximately $8,000 per year for a payback of about two years. Kris knew that this project was the financially and environmentally responsible plan of action.
With the global crises of COVID-19 and climate change, along with racial strife, we need thoughtful and sensible leadership in the state Legislature. Kris is the person we want representing us during these demanding times.
Please apply for your absentee ballot now at mnvotes.org so you will be prepared to vote for Kris Fredrick in the Nov. 3 election without having to go to the polls. It’s the safe thing to do.
Dwight Benoy
Circle Pines
Dwight Benoy serves as Fredrick’s volunteer coordinator.
