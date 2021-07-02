To the editor:
On the night of June 22, the Ramsey City Council passed a resolution that not only misrepresents their constituents, but also may raise our individual property taxes significantly.
An agenda item at the City Council meeting was the strategic plan for 2021-2022. Inside it was a review of the pavement management program. This included its funding mechanisms, the franchise fee. Sadly, four members of our City Council ignored basic math, reason and ran fully against any idea of working together for the greater good.
Their goal is to repeal the franchise fee, and instead raise funds through property taxes. This is particularly cruel as almost all of our property values are increasing, and therefore our proposed tax burden may similarly skyrocket.
Council Members Musgrove, Howell, Heineman and Specht have clearly chosen to make the city less efficient, and therefore cost all of us residents even more.
They’ve either lied to you knowing this math, or ran campaigns asking for support on something they clearly did not understand — and this may be the greater sin. Soon, there will be public hearings, and I implore you to read past the headline and into the details. In terms of economics, the franchise fee is incredibly efficient for the city, the residents, and our businesses.
This year started with attempting to overthrow the governor and public safety. It has now turned into straight out rebellion against all that is good in Ramsey. If you’re fiscally conservative, the franchise fee is for you. If you’re about residents paying their fair share on roads, the franchise fee is for you. If you’re one of dozens of road projects upcoming in an era that desperately needs the work, the franchise fee is for you. If you’re for Ramsey, the franchise fee is for you.
Learn. Listen. Engage. The time is now, and we need you.
Matt Woestehoff
Ramsey
Matt Woestehoff represents Ward 2 on the Ramsey City Council.
