To the editor:
Our neighborhoods, our schools, our cities and our country have changed in the blink of an eye.
The majority of Americans have parents, grandparents or great-grandparents who immigrated to the United States. We have historically been the most generous country on earth. Those differences in cultures are what have made America great. The belief in “… one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” is what we stand for.
In the blink of an eye, it feels as if all that has changed. This year we have had over 1 million people enter the United States illegally. Some are sent back to the country they came from, while many have been released within the United States, promising to show up at a future court hearing. This has created security and health risks to all Americans. Our current system is broken or is being ignored by our federal government officials. We must have the political courage to fix the system.
Our neighborhoods, cities and great country are worth fighting for. Our values, differences and constitutional rights are what set us apart from the rest of the world. We are one nation. Our differences should not divide us, they should unite us. We all remember that tragic day — 9/11/2001. That day, and for many days following that tragedy, was a very sad time for our country, but it was also a time that we became united as a nation. Our country is worth fighting for. Let’s get back to the basics and stop getting distracted by everything else, such as woke curriculum and telling parents how to parent their children. School boards and educators need to focus on the three Rs and allow parents to deal with values, morals and ethics. Americans need to focus on what is important and make our nation great.
Mark Greer
Coon Rapids
