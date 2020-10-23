To the editor:
One autumn day the doorbell rang. I opened the door and saw a man with a bicycle. I thought, “Hmm. I don’t see many people my age riding bikes around here.” He introduced himself as Jim Abeler and told me he was running for a seat as State Representative in Minnesota. We talked for a while and I learned why he was running and what he cares about. Mostly, I was impressed that he was door knocking in my neighborhood where the lot sizes are 1-2 acres. It’s not easy walking house to house; no wonder he was biking instead. It took a lot of effort to visit with folks in this part of Ramsey!
Since that first meeting in 1998, we have gotten to know each other better; he calls me his “social worker friend.” What I really like about Jim is that he is my go-to person on the issues I care about the most in my practice, which are health care and, more specifically, senior care. I especially appreciate the Senior Fair that he has sponsored for 20 years in Anoka County. My passion is connecting people with helpful resources.
I have known him for years now, but one time we weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on a certain subject and that really bothered him. I was, once again, very impressed because he was so concerned that he came to see me at work so we could talk out our differences. At that moment in time he was seeking support to make a run for state senator. I felt honored that he wanted to find out about what I was thinking and feeling. Believe me folks, it is comforting to have the cellphone number of a state official who calls you “friend” and really cares about what matters to you. Jim Abeler has been a great leader in the House and Senate and knows how to play well with others! Please reelect Jim as your state senator.
Carol Fedora-Myrick
Ramsey
