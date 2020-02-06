To the editor:
Guest columnist John Phelan (“The estate tax doesn’t make sense for state of Minnesota,” 01/24/20) of the Center of the American Experiment really laid out a thought-provoking case.
As a resident of a county with an annual median household income of approximately $82.5K, I’m not sure I’ll be able to get a good night’s sleep knowing that estates worth more than $10.1 million will be subject to a 16% estate tax.
According to the Department of Revenue’s Tax Incidence Study, the estate tax is the most “progressive” state tax. Heirs of taxable estates are some of the most affluent individuals in the state. Less than 2% of estates pay any estate tax. The total collected in 2016 was over $182 million.
If wealthy Minnesotans are increasingly considering moving to more tax-friendly states as Mr. Phelan asserted, let’s not be too hard on them if their new estates end up 20 feet under water or engulfed in a fire tornado, and they return to Minnesota. I’m sure they’ll have a new appreciation for the state’s historic high quality of life (Forbes, 12/19: MN- 3rd, TX- 15th, FL-18th, AZ-35th) and the funding necessary to assure it continues.
Gene Case
Andover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.