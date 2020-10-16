To the editor:
I have to agree with the writer of ‘Heinrich a Proven Leader’ that this “is no time to have untested leaders in office.” But John Heinrich is the least tested leader in the contest. In his 30-year Navy career, Mike Erickson held several command and senior leadership positions including a yearlong deployment as the Director for Logistics/Commander Joint Logistics Support Group JTF GTMO. As a member of the Lockheed Martin Undersea Systems Senior Leadership team, he was responsible for a group of over 400 logistics and field engineering professionals who provided logistics support for LM equipment worldwide.
Not only has Mike been tested in leadership positions, he has been seasoned by them. In my opinion, one of the primary responsibilities of a leader is to remain calm in a crisis and work collaboratively to get through it. Once the crisis is over, a seasoned leader looks to address the cause(s) to prevent similar effects in the future — he doesn’t enflame the public with unfounded predictions that “protestors want to target the suburbs” as the letter-writer wrote. Yes, the property damage in the wake of George Floyd’s killing was tragic, but it was an effect; and unless we address the underlying cause, we will undoubtedly see the same tragic behavior again.
We are in unprecedented times. Mr Heinrich’s approach to making laws has been to toe the party line — even making a vote on “principle” against passing a bonding bill. Mike understands that if you are going to write effective legislation, you first have to accurately define the problem you are trying to fix. In both his civilian and military careers, Mike learned the value of working together to find solutions to complex problems. If you are looking for a tested leader, you need look no further than Mike Erickson. He will be an experienced and effective leader representing HD 35A.
Jill Tetrick
Anoka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.