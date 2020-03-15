To the editor:
The Minnesota Council on Disabilities recently held their annual Day at the Capitol, advocating for equity, community belonging and human rights. All Minnesotans with disabilities deserve these basic principles in all aspects of their day-to-day lives. Access to transportation for our disability community is an issue I’ve been working on as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Connected and Automated Vehicles.
Last year Gov. Walz appointed me to a Connected and Automated Vehicles Advisory Council to study, assess and prepare for the opportunities and challenges associated with connected and automated vehicles and other transportation technologies. Automated vehicles use technology to steer, accelerate and brake with little to no human input. Connected vehicles connect with traffic signals, signs and other road items by obtaining data from the cloud.
Connected and automated vehicles could reduce transportation barriers for Minnesotans by providing broader access to work, school, medical appointments, family and friends. Currently, there is no legislation to allow for these types of vehicles. The advisory council continues to take into consideration all components of the new technology to increase safety, mobility, equity and economic prosperity.
Do you think Minnesotans with disabilities could benefit from connected and automated vehicles? Contact me at the Capitol at 651-296-5510 or by email at rep.connie.bernardy@house.mn to share your thoughts.
Rep. Connie Bernardy
DFL-New Brighton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.