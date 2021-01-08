To the editor:
In response to a Jan. 1 letter titled “Emmer is well within his rights”: For something to be proven in a court of law there needs to be actual evidence supporting the lawsuit. The numerous lawsuits brought by Donald Trump’s followers in various states have so far brought forth no evidence of irregularities in the Nov. 3 election. The only irregularities are in the minds of those who would seek to overturn a legitimate election because Donald Trump seeks to remain in power against the will of the American people.
The lawsuit out of Texas had no legal standing because, according to Article 1, Section 4 of the United States Constitution, conducting elections is a function of each state. Those who supported that lawsuit were supporting an unconstitutional action. Those who support the lies and conspiracy theories running rampant on the internet and elsewhere in an effort to overturn a legitimate election are, indeed, seditious.
The law does not suffer fools. I will not be voting for Tom Emmer in the future. In fact, he should resign.
Lynnette Semrau
Anoka
