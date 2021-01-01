To the editor:
From Merriam Webster: Sedition (noun): “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”
Italics are mine. Tom Emmer is acting well within his legal and constitutional rights in joining others who are questioning the irregularities that have cropped up regarding this election. In fact, with more voting-related aberrations coming to light every day, the act of sedition would be NOT to question and investigate these irregularities. Perhaps Wes Volkenant, chair of the Anoka County DFL, should re-read the U.S. Constitution and have a dictionary next to him before he opines again.
Regina Harris
Blaine
