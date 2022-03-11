Tom Emmer needs to start listening to his constituents. His agenda, gathered from his actions and rhetoric, is to promote disunity and anger. I have been following his Facebook page now for several months, and the lack of substantive content is disappointing. The divisive nature of the content is appalling. In the last five weeks, over one-half (43) of his 79 posts either complain about, or blame, President Biden and Democrats for various issues, yet contain NO solutions to the problems raised. He is getting paid to provide solutions. Most of the remaining posts are a combination of gratuitous this-and-that, and photo ops. A few posts have actual information on his work in Congress, two of them announcing a virtual Town Hall Meeting. Two posts suggest that President Biden and Democrats want to defund the police (no, they don’t), and that Biden is responsible for rising crime rates and police deaths. In another post he expressed concern about Democrats blocking oversight of COVID spending, when it was the previous President who fired Glenn Fine, the Inspector General tasked with oversight of COVID spending. Perhaps his most gratuitous post was one reminding us to “Celebrate Black History Month,” after voting NO on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We need to replace Tom Emmer with a reasonable moderate of any kind, someone who will reach across the aisle, and not spend his time and energy creating the divisiveness that is tearing us apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.