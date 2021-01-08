To the editor:
A recent letter to the editor (“Emmer is well within his rights,” 01/01/21) claimed that “irregularities … have cropped up regarding this election.”
Actually, the “irregularities” exist only in the minds of Trump’s denial cult. According to NBC news, as of Dec. 10, of the more than 50 suits brought forward by Trump and his surrogates, “no court has found even a single instance of fraud.”
Trump’s own head of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency — Chris Krebs, a lifelong Republican — declared the 2020 election the “most secure in American history.” That bit of candor got him summarily fired by Trump tweet.
The particular “sedition” that 6th District Rep. Tom Emmer signed on to was a suit initiated by indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton is apparently fishing for a pardon from Trump.
It’s difficult to guess whether Emmer actually finds Paxton’s suit valid (which, by the way, was expeditiously tossed by SCOTUS) or if he — like many other Republicans — fears being “primaried” for not showing sufficient loyalty to Trump.
If, in fact, Emmer actually agrees with Paxton, he should probably consider some refresher law classes because SCOTUS replied to the suit thusly: “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
This is the nonsense Emmer has risked his career and reputation on!? This is the nonsense Emmer is willing to violate his oath of office for!? Yes, attempting to undermine the bedrock of U.S. democracy — free elections — is “sedition” and is a violation of Emmer’s oath of office.
Bottom line: Trump lost “the most secure (election) in American history” by more than 7 million votes, and he and his cult can’t wrap their collective mind around the fact that more Americans did not want four additional years of Trump’s jaw-dropping corruption, incompetence and autocratic tendencies.
Gene Case
Andover
