To the editor:
It takes a lot of people to carry out any election. During this time of COVID-19, I am sure the task seemed almost insurmountable at times. In Spring Lake Park, the election remained well-run from the first days of early voting at City Hall to the wrap-up and certification on Nov. 12.
COVID-19 is a high-risk invader that put the health and well-being of all involved on the line. It is hard to wear a mask that restricts breathing for even an hour. Consider the Public Works Department who did all the grunt work of putting up and tearing down all the equipment. Think of all those judges sitting there masked for up to 18 hours. And then there is SLP city staff who ran the whole program spending even weekends preparing.
We must be thankful we live in this small town with small-town values. One of those values is to run a fair election which is the core of any democracy.
I wish to thank the administrative staff of SLP (Dan, Jenny, Wanda and Terry), public works, Emmanuel Christian Center and all the judges who put themselves on the line. I also want to thank Jenny, SLP executive assistant, who brought this failure of the City Council for forgetting to publicly commend all the people involved.
Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff
Spring Lake Park
Goodboe-Bisschoff is a member of the Spring Lake Park City Council.
