To the editor:
Congratulations to the Union Herald and staff writer Emilee Wentland on a very informative and timely article discussing critical race theory in the Oct. 15 issue.
It’s important to note — with closely approaching as well as future elections — the political right has historically attempted to create straw man controversy surrounding issues such as CRT, Sharia law, immigrant caravans, etc., to frighten, and thereby energize, its base to assure maximum turnout.
Recently, a relatively small segment of agitated citizens have created spectacles at public meetings with unhinged displays primarily meant to bully officials into bending to their agenda du jour. Some of these extremists have ratcheted their bullying up to include harassment and personal threats aimed at elected officials.
Electing individuals likely to condone such behavior to positions on school boards is counterproductive to achieving progress relative to issues specifically and to rational, reality-based debate generally.
At some point in the education process, an accurate recounting of U.S. history should be introduced — details to be determined by consultation with qualified experts, such as Prof. Wilson, and pedagogy specialists — not the pitchfork and torch crowd.
That way, we don’t have to rely solely on individuals like Ken Burns to educate us about the failures of Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Wilmington race riot, the Tulsa massacre and burning of “Black Wall Street,” redlining and other important details of U.S. history. Knowledge and discussion of these chapters in our history — some omitted for decades or centuries — is essential to understanding why chronically disenfranchised and brutalized members of our society are demanding change.
As Prof. Wilson stated: “Critical race theory is for everyone, and it is against no one.”
Gene Case
Andover
