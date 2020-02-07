To the editor:
I’ve been at home recovering from surgery and am finally catching up on mail! Honestly I was in fits of laughter when I read this: “DANGER BIG GOVERNMENT.”
“Garbage Haulers for Citizen Choice” is warning Anoka citizens that we are going to lose our “right to choose.” Honestly I’m far more concerned about a woman’s right to choose than which garbage hauler I have. As a citizen concerned about the environment in which I’m living, I’m grateful that my city council is considering measures that will reduce noise and air pollution and decrease the need for more frequent city street repair. This is simple economics and health folks! Don’t cave to this “1984” fear mongering!
Sue Dergantz
Anoka
