To the editor:
Just as Republicans reflexively strive to create obstacles between the voting booth and certain groups of citizens, they also reflexively block funding for public transit. This is normally chalked up to Republican politicians, who increasingly represent rural areas, not wanting to fund projects that benefit primarily urban/suburban areas.
On the face of it, the Northstar Line (“End of the Line?” 04/09/21) could benefit a significant amount of rural residents — specifically if it was extended 28 miles past its current end of line — Big Lake (pop. 11,000) — to St. Cloud (pop. 68,500). St. Cloud is Minnesota’s 10th largest city and a major economic presence (as of 11/20 employing 108,500 individuals). It also hosts a 100-acre public university with 14,000 students.
Extending the Northstar Line to St. Cloud could create a more robust entertainment, educational and economic synergy between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities, and parts between.
State Republicans want to cancel the Northstar Line before it has a chance to realize its true potential. They contend that because ridership is down 96%, it must be scrapped. Never mind that just about every facet of life has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entertainment and hospitality industries have been devastated.
Everything from libraries to DMV offices have been closed or had service hours drastically reduced.
Ironically, the Republican Party has made a bad situation worse by mischaracterizing the pandemic, resisting mitigation recommendations by pandemic experts and by inciting its base by framing infection avoidance measures as affronts to personal liberty. Former Trump White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr Deborah Birx, recently observed: “I look at it this way, the first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”
Republicans should not be allowed to use their own malfeasance as justification for canceling the Northstar Line. Rather, Spring Lake Park Representative Erin Koegel’s goal “to get more transit options into our community, not to take away” should be endorsed.
Gene Case
Andover
