To the editor:
I lost my mom to lung cancer on March 11, the same day nursing homes went on lockdown in an attempt to protect one of our most precious commodities, our elders. I am so grateful to have been at her side in those last days and that my siblings and I were with her as she breathed her last, something many other families are denied because of COVID-19.
Six months ago this monster didn’t exist, and yet in a few short months it has taken more than 90,000 Americans and sickened thousands more, and yet our response to this threat against our country and its people has been to turn on each other, in a time when unity has never been more important.
I thought back to other times in our history when we were attacked from outside threats and could recall how we came together as a people to face and fight the threat together, but in today’s fight with COVID that is not the case. We have people saying, “Well, old people would have died anyway,” or “That person had bad health,” as a way to justify not doing their part, which as of late is mostly just asking folks to wear a mask to protect their fellow man.
People argue this is tyranny and a violation of their rights or taking away their freedom, yet this is a tiny measure compared to what were asked to do during WWII when food, fuel and clothing were actually rationed. Women were expected to work in munitions plants, or consider the draft during the Vietnam War. The idea that being asked to wear a mask in public to protect a fellow American is tantamount to tyranny is just wrong.
We are the UNITED States of America, we are better than this. Our front-line workers, elders and those who have underlying health conditions need us to remember that. Please put on the mask, not for you, but for them, for us. I would proudly do it for you.
God bless America.
Melissa Thompson
Coon Rapids
