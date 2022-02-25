Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence refuted Donald Trump’s assertion that he (Pence) could and should have acted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Speaking in Florida at the Federalist Society, Pence unequivocally stated that “President Trump is wrong,” adding, “I had no right to overturn the election.”
Republican Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell also recently observed of Jan. 6: “We all were here. We saw what happened … it was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next.”
Trump’s Big Lie — that the 2020 election was rigged, and that he actually won — is an assault on the foundation of American democracy: free elections and the peaceful transfer of power. It also acts to erode confidence in all elections — from city council to the highest federal office.
Close to home, Republican Reps. Stauber and Emmer signed on to the baseless and bizarre attempt to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Both are running for reelection in 2022.
For Trump and his acolytes, secure and verified election results — and, really any reality that fails to align with their extreme ideology — mean nothing. Like petulant children, if they can’t have their way, they want to smash everyone’s toys.
Since Jan. 6, the steady drip of the details of Trump’s outrageous attempts to subvert the will of the American people, and the continued attempt by his enablers to do the same in upcoming elections, highlight the importance of these elections.
Candidates for any elected office — whether Democratic or Republican — should be asked one question: Do you support American democracy or not? Anyone not able to answer without hesitation, qualifiers, weasel words or gaslighting should be considered unfit to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.