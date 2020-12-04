To the editor:
I am a moderator for Anoka Hennepin District 11 Let Them Be..., a community group on Facebook with more than 5,700 members. This group has organized around a simple goal, which is an immediate return to in-person learning.
The community is concerned with the negative impact of distance and hybrid learning on the district’s children. We want to know how the district is measuring progress toward meeting academic standards.
With the end of the first trimester upon us, we request that the School Board require Superintendent David Law to issue his assessment of student performance and progress under hybrid and distance learning during the first trimester. The assessment should provide the community with the level of detail needed to understand how our students at all levels are progressing toward mastery of relevant standards and benchmarks. It should also detail the district’s assessment of the effectiveness of distance teaching practices.
We request that the assessment include statistics to compare this year to the most recent “normal” school years where all instruction was in person. It should include comparisons of student grades, attendance, dropout rates and other relevant measurements.
One of the most difficult and frustrating parts of how the district is managing this situation has been a lack of transparency on key decisions and issues. The superintendent and School Board can show the community that they have heard and understand this concern by providing a detailed, fair and clear evaluation of progress year to date. They owe it to our community, and especially our children, to do this.
Matt Audette
Andover
