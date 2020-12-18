To the editor:
Distance learning. It isn’t working. Not all kids are able to learn at home. Parents have to work. It is a situation that no one is winning. The COVID-19 cases in Anoka County are going down. Why are our kids still forced to distance learn? Kids need to be around other kids. They can’t be cooped up at home. Wear masks, keep them 6 feet apart, and keep them in their own pods as you did at the beginning of the year.
Making kids stay at home is just making COVID-19 worse for everyone.
Missy Rumble
Blaine
