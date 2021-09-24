To the editor:
If you haven’t already met our next District 4 Anoka-Hennepin school board member, let me be the first to introduce you to Dave Dirkswager. He has lived in Andover for 13 years, has two daughters that attend our public schools and has been involved in our community through coaching and volunteer work.
Community is what Dave is all about. The last five letters spell out UNITY. Dave will try to pull our district back together into the working, reasonable, compassionate commUNITY we have been in the past.
He will work toward fiscal responsibility, reasonable class size, equity to reduce the opportunity gap, and student support — educationally, socially, physically and emotionally. With Dave, our teachers and students will receive the support they need to thrive.
Patti Rysdam
Andover
