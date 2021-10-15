To the editor:
School districts and the people who run them are charged with one of society’s most important tasks, educating children and shaping the next generation. Because the children we educate today will lead us tomorrow, school board elections matter to everyone. A school district’s success affects our community, our nation and our world. It’s important to elect school board members who will work together, as a team, to educate everyone’s children, because what happens in our schools affects us all. Dave Dirkswager is the school board candidate who knows how to work on a team.
Anoka-Hennepin is the largest school district in Minnesota. To succeed, we need school board members who listen to a variety of voices and opinions, both those they agree with AND those they disagree with. We need members who recognize that complex problems, such as safely educating thousands of children during a pandemic, require thoughtful solutions that incorporate community needs and state requirements. Dave Dirkswager understands this.
Matt Audette, also running, has characterized such thoughtfulness as “weakness.” On social media (Facebook) he has written about firing the superintendent and replacing school board members who do not share his views. Those with whom he disagrees are “evil.” But how can he work constructively with people for whom he shows such contempt? He can’t. We teach preschoolers to cooperate and high school students to work in groups and play on teams because cooperation is a necessary skill for solving problems and building things. Matt Audette shows no interest in cooperating with people whose ideas differ from his own.
We need to elect the candidate who can accomplish the goal we all care about, namely, educating all our children so they are well prepared for an increasingly complex world. The best candidate respects opposing ideas and brings people together to accomplish shared goals. Dave Dirkswager is committed to bringing people together to solve problems in ways that move our district forward. Our community needs people like Dave Dirkswager on our school board. Dave Dirkswager is the candidate who deserves your vote.
John and Mary FitzSimons
Coon Rapids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.