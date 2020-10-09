To the editor:
Please join me in voting for Lisa Dircks for Spring Lake Park City Council in the upcoming election.
I served on the Planning Commission with Lisa for several years and found her to be well prepared, articulate and eager to learn. She is a caring, calm, compassionate, intelligent woman, willing to listen to all sides of an issue. She listens to all concerns and offers creative solutions. She truly wants the best for Spring Lake Park.
Lisa has served on City Council from September 2019 to present, Planning from January 2013 to September 2019. Her education includes AAS Civil Technology and Land Surveying from Dunwoody. She has 32 years of construction experience (including schooling) six in residential construction and 26 in land surveying and civil engineering, working for both public and private entities. Currently she employed at Foth Companies as a civil designer.
Let’s vote to keep Lisa on Spring Lake Park City Council.
Rebecca Becker
Spring Lake Park
