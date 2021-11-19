To the editor:
In a Nov. 5 letter, Mr. Michael Coughlin, of Oak Grove, built an argument upon a false premise: that there’s an “automatic assumption that interracial encounters are racially motivated.” This unfair and common response to antiracism efforts has led to many misunderstandings in our collective efforts to understand the ways race has deeply impacted the fiber of our society.
It isn’t that antiracists “fixate on race as a determinative factor,” as Mr. Coughlin claims, so much as it is true that race is a contributive factor. The oft-maligned critical race theory in higher education is entirely about discerning how the overt racism of the past continues to subtly and unintentionally affect laws made in the present.
Mr. Coughlin raises a common retort, asking if race is why children have died in Minneapolis. Of course it isn’t. But a legacy of American racism is that, relative to white Americans, communities of color disproportionately experience poverty, have lower access to health care and living wages, and are poorly represented in the halls of power. These dynamics in any community can increase the likelihood of violence, whether by citizens or law enforcement.
In common usage today, “racism” isn’t about cross-burnings, segregated lunch counters or laws that prohibit interracial marriage. It’s about how our society’s failure to faithfully reckon with our racist past has allowed racism to continue shaping our world today. When those who bravely point that out are themselves called racists, I consider that evidence that we have much work to do. When people of color speak openly and vulnerably about the many ways that their lives continue to be impacted by the specters of racism and, in response, are said to be living into “victimhood,” I wonder if my neighbors who level that charge are even listening.
Don’t we all want to live in a land where there is true liberty and justice for all? We can’t get there unless we have these difficult conversations and truly listen to our neighbors as they describe how race continues to impact their quality of life. It’s challenging, painful work, but wholly necessary.
Chris McArdle
Anoka
