I was going through a bag of papers I hid from sight just prior to Christmas. Included in all that mail was the Dec. 17 edition of our local newspaper. I read, then reread, the article regarding the practice of our City Council appointing friends to fill vacant seats on the council due to resignations (doesn’t that fit the definition of cronyism?). That’s how two of our council members got seated (Wesp and Barnett), and we all know it’s easier to get reelected as an incumbent.
If the City Council is truly going to be representative of our city’s residents, then I believe two things need to happen. One: All vacated seats with more than one year left in the term need to go to a vote by the residents, by special election, not by council appointment. This is precisely what our Charter Commission unanimously proposed but wasn’t accepted by our council. Two: All areas, neighborhoods, of our city need to be represented by a council member living in our midst. Our city should be divided into four voting wards. I’ve lived in Dunham Oaks since 1985, and I don’t believe we’ve had a representative from the northwestern section of Anoka since I’ve lived here.
I’m quoting the paper: “Wesp said the current system has worked for Anoka.” Decades ago, the current system worked by denying the right to vote for African Americans and women. Many saw that as a grievous mistake and there was CHANGE. We need CHANGE in Anoka.
(0) comments
