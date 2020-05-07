To the editor:
One aspect of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic is how individuals are moved, or not, to examine their spiritual condition.
Shortly after the 9/11 event, churches and other religious institutions’ attendance increased greatly. That only lasted a little while.
There is a deep conscious in all of us that senses when we have to look toward something that is outside of this world for comfort. Those who look to others and the government only, usually tend to develop a high degree of fear, blame and hate.
No one knows why our creator allowed this calamity to happen, but rest assured he is not happy with how this country’s culture is changing and going to a dark side. Some examples are the on-demand abortion, pornography, gambling, gay lifestyles, worshiping the creation instead of worshiping the creator, the attack on Christian values and our causal acceptance of all the elements of evil. Our creator is also merciful, so if we change, he will add blessings to our country.
So many people don’t understand why there is evil in the world. I would recommend that we all look deeply into God’s Word, the Bible. It will help us understand, if we want to understand. As it is often said, we have to “think outside the box.”
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
