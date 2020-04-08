To the editor:
It is April 4 as I am writing my thoughts on the COVID-19 virus currently spreading in the U.S. One question to ponder in our own thoughts right now is how high of an unemployment rate are we willing to endure versus the death rate. As I write, Minnesota has 22 COVID-19 deaths and a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1% for February. I know for today the unemployment rate is higher so let’s use 4 %. For example, you can say over an eight-month period we are willing to have a Minnesota unemployment rate of 6% and this would cost 200 lives. Or we could say we want a 3.5% unemployment rate and be willing to lose 900 lives. You can also use the approach of assigning numbers while removing anyone you know personally being unemployed or dying from COVID-19.
This is just an example, but plug in any number you want for time period, unemployment rate and death rate. Then ask yourself how you “feel.”
No one is going to feel good, but this is reality in this life.
When this is over we will have all kinds of data that we can use to debate what our country should have done differently, if anything.
This event will better prepare our country in a secular and spiritual manner.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
