To the editor:
The letter to the editor titled “Why has high turnover continued in county” submitted by William Erhart, references a recent Star Tribune article which unfortunately relied on inaccurate DHS data. Unfortunately, this is nothing new for DHS as we have seen time and time again, they seem to have a difficult time with accuracy.
In reviewing the DHS list, we found the list identified 79 individuals who had been certified as assessors. DHS then took the fact that 29 of those individuals were no longer certified to mean there was a 37% turnover.
The truth is Anoka County became a MnCHOICES provider Nov 1, 2014. Our county Human Services Division went through a reorganization transferring Public Health staff to Community Social Services & Behavioral Health in order to accommodate the MnCHOICES effort. In the reorganization, only 44 staff did assessments, so it made no sense to continue the certification for those not doing that work. Of the 44 who did assessments, one retired, two resigned and 41 are still employed at Anoka County. Many remain in the assessment area, but some have moved into other positions within the county. So, the real story is in this very stressful assessment area there is only a 6.8% turnover rate, which is lower than any of the counties highlighted. As commissioners we are proud that Anoka County has amazing, dedicated staff who live out the mission of providing services in a respectful, innovative and fiscally responsible manner.
Anoka County will never be the top in pay, however, we strive to provide a culture where people are empowered and encouraged. As a County Board, each year of the past three years we have approved a 3% increase for our nonunion employees. In addition, we have a market rate adjustments and instituted, in key areas, an opportunity for employees to take the initiative to move up the ladder in their positions if they meet core competencies, which allows us to grow talent from within.
Hopefully that addresses Mr. Erhart’s questions
Commissioner Matt Look
Anoka
