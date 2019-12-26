To the editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment with the Columbia Heights School Board process in selecting and announcing their new superintendent.
This school district has been promoting a greater effort to communicate to families and constituents since the start of the school year; parent/community surveys were created, feedback was requested, new ways to subscribe and to keep up-to-date on the happenings of the school district were available on their website. A lot of time and resources were used to promote these communication vehicles.
Yet during all of this time, the School Board knew of the superintendent’s intention to retire. One of the most critical duties a school board has is to name a superintendent. And in spite of all their pronouncements of more communications and transparency to families and constituents, the Columbia Heights School Board said nothing about the superintendent. The board said nothing until Dec. 17.
On Dec. 17, after the board’s agenda was emailed out that morning, a new agenda item was placed for that night: “The Board will be asked to approve a Superintendent’s Contract.” No mention of the current superintendent retiring, and certainly no mention regarding the designation of her successor. No updates were given to those who received the agenda that morning.
I wish the incoming superintendent success, but the failure of the School Board to provide basic communications and transparency to what is one of the most important decisions a School Board can make is at minimum discouraging. And this is not a mere oversight — the impending retirement of the superintendent was known for months, and a contract for an incoming superintendent does not occur in a vacuum. There is no real reason why the School Board needed to be so coy with the superintendent’s retirement and the announcement of her successor. For all the district’s efforts to be more open and transparent, the board deserves a “F” for this one.
Scott Kyseth
Columbia Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.