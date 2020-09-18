To the editor:
I have heard that some Columbia Heights’ candidates support an aggressive approach to changes in our police department. I would remind the community that Columbia Heights Police Department was among the first in Minnesota to wear body cameras, and has proactively initiated events “With a Cop,” continues to practice deescalation methods, works with local shelters, is interactive in neighborhoods, and supports diversity in the department and community. CHPD trains continually using the best resources available locally and nationally.
I recently had opportunity to see our officers at work in the neighborhood. I watched them attend a situation requiring dozens of calls involving several issues. I watched them leave — return minutes later, spend countless hours monitoring for the safety of the potential victim and the neighborhood. I saw their frustration when they could not “fix” what was broken, knowing they would inevitably be re-called to the location. Each time they remained focused on facilitating a better outcome. Those officers were professional and respectful to all parties without regard to race, ethnicity, or gender — never losing their patience. Our officers are invested in our community and it shows.
We are not the communities that surround us. We are Columbia Heights. We work hard to get it right! Before you allow your vote to dismantle anything, I encourage residents to attend a Citizen’s Academy to learn firsthand what our police department does every day to keep us safe. I support Columbia Heights Police Department and hope you will too!
Kt Jacobs
Columbia Heights
Jacobs is a candidate for the Columbia Heights City Council.
