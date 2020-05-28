Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 52F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 52F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.