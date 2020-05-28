To the editor:
In light of the governor allowing restaurants to open June 1 for outdoor dining it would seem a great notion to close Jackson Street in Anoka from First to Third Avenues. Our restaurant businesses in Anoka are critical to the well-being of Anoka and need the support of citizens and local government. It seems there would be no hindrance to emergency vehicles and give the restaurants a fighting chance!
Tom Berard
Andover
