To the editor:
I’m writing to encourage voters to support Christopher Geisler for the upcoming at-large seat on the Coon Rapids City Council.
While its origins date back a lot further, Coon Rapids was officially incorporated in 1959, and much of its infrastructure, from its famous Thompson Houses to its schools, dates back to that era. Today, Coon Rapids, like all other cities its age, faces many challenges, especially in terms of addressing housing issues, equity and sustainability.
Right now, our city council isn’t responsive to all of the people it represents; Chris Geisler will provide a needed infusion of new ideas on the council. A tireless champion for our city and our state, Chris has worked with the Coon Rapids Planning Commission and the Metropolitan Council Transportation Board, and he has the knowledge and work ethic to help us address the present — and future — that Coon Rapids faces.
Geisler’s competitor for the at-large seat is fine with the status quo. On his website, he says, “I’m pleased with the way this city has been run.”
I’ll agree with that much: Coon Rapids is a great place to live, but Christopher Geisler is the best choice to make sure that stays true for the future.
Brett Ortler
Coon Rapids
