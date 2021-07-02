To the editor:
The front page of the Union Herald dated June 25, 2021, read “CENSORSHIP?” I am sure that got the attention of everyone. It did for me.
Here is my question: Would the LGBTQ community be willing to have one library book of equal amount of content, defining all the negative psychological, biological and spiritual affects that an LGBTQ lifestyle has on a person, for every book that has a positive view of the LGBTQ lifestyle? I believe that would give the library a neutral stance.
Gene Hodel
Oak Grove
