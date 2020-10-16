To the editor:
I am writing to show my support for Coon Rapids City Council at-large candidate Pat Carlson.
Pat grew up in Coon Rapids, worked as a police officer and detective with the Coon Rapids Police Department, attends Epiphany Church but more importantly he and his wife Sue chose to raise their family in Coon Rapids. That says everything you need to know about his commitment to our city.
As a lifelong resident of Coon Rapids myself, it is a huge benefit to all of us to have someone who knows where we have been as a growing suburb to where we are now and where we need to be as our community changes. He is ready and welcomes the challenge!
Pat is fiscally responsible and will carry that onto the council as he represents ALL of Coon Rapids. He works hard to establish relationships with ALL community members. That was very apparent with his many years on the Coon Rapids police force working as a police officer on the beat, a liason officer at Coon Rapids Middle School and as a detective along with his many volunteer activities throughout the years. He, as we all do, values a safe city with decent infrastructure and welcomes new ideas and is willing to listen to all sides of an issue. He learned that from being a police office, a husband and dad. Personally, I am not ready for a “dynasty” on the Coon Rapids City Council with a mother and son combo like we could possibly have with Chris Geisler and his mother, current council member, Jenny Geisler.
Vote for Pat Carlson on November 3rd if you want to maintain a strong and safe community for ALL of us and to keep Coon Rapids moving forward.
Caroline LaCoursiere
Coon Rapids
