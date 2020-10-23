To the editor:
I reviewed the recent mailers from Commissioner candidates Julie Braastad and Robyn West.
They made claims misleading to voters.
They both claim to support public safety initiatives and investments. And yet, they have played political games with public safety funding. They brag about decreasing county debt — but that comes at a high price — the safety of our community. We have seen increased turnover for Sheriff’s Office staff, thus creating a dangerous working environment for those who strive to keep the community safe.
They claim to prioritize transportation. Anoka County was 85th out of 86 Minnesota counties ranked by the state auditor’s office for transportation investment per capita in 2018 (the most recent rankings available). They claim to understand the need to clear congestion and keep traffic moving, yet our roads are falling apart and more dangerous than ever, with increased congestion. In the last two years, they each attended only 28% of the North Trunk Highway 65 Corridor Coalition meetings, of which they are members. If I showed up to only 28% of my workdays, I’d lose my job.
The one thing they have accomplished, however, is fighting to appoint a former county commissioner, Rhonda Sivarajah, to the top-paying job in the county — county administrator. The majority of the board fought against the suggestion to open up a fair hiring process to candidates from outside the county to find the best candidate. When a “process” was created, they fought to water it down to suit Ms. Sivarajah. The majority of the board then voted to give Sivarajah an additional raise. This is cronyism taxpayers can’t afford.
The bullet points for their goals and accomplishments are the same in 2020 as in 2016. It’s clear the current leadership isn’t living up to their promises and aren’t producing results. Julie Braastad and Robyn West are asking to be reelected, but it’s clear they haven’t prioritized our community or kept their promises to deserve reelection.
Alayna Smieja
Blaine
