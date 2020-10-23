To the editor:
Attention all you citizens and patriots in Anoka County. Especially those in District 2. One of the reasons our county is the pride and the envy of the entire state, is our commissioners are NOT OWNED by anyone. It took a while to get here, but the ride has been sweet since the board has been reconstituted with people who serve rather than be served.
The folks serving now on the Anoka County Board, are from the people, and love to serve the people. Period. Julie Braastad is one of those people. She is the vice chair of the board, as well as the commissioner, serving District 2.
But this election, we have an interloper. Someone endorsed and supported by powerful unions. Do not be fooled by Noel Lutsey. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Lutsey is endorsed by several powerful unions such as Education Minnesota, AFSME, MAPE and the AFL-CIO.
A vote for Julie Braastad is a vote for freedom. For liberty. For low taxes. Low taxes with high services for Anoka County. To keep Anoka County the envy of the state, we need to keep Julie on the Anoka County Board! Vote for Julie, and do not be fooled by Noel.
Larry Culp
Andover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.