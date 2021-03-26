To the editor:
Boy Scout here!
We the people should keep wearing masks, stay quarantined, stay socially distanced and get vaccinated because I want to go back to in-person scouting, students want to go back to in-person learning and workers want to go back to in-person working.
In Scouts, we learn skills, go camping and have fun. But ever since the pandemic has struck, our activities have been limited and the number of Scouts coming to the meetings has gone down due to boredom, technology issues and contacting issues. I’m sure we’re not the only troop experiencing this, but I just want it to be over.
Personally, I’ve done very well in online learning, but I know there are students out there who struggle to learn online. All students learn differently. Some prefer reading, some prefer watching and some prefer hands on. I also know that there are students out there who cheat on their online assignments. This is a problem because when they finally go back to full in-person learning, they won’t know anything.
In addition, many people have lost their jobs, and many more are working from home due to the pandemic. The longer the pandemic goes on, the worse it’ll get for everyone.
So I’m asking the general public to please keep wearing masks, stay quarantined, stay socially distanced and get vaccinated because everyone wants everything to go back to normal.
Kenric Chang
Blaine
