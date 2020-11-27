To the editor:
A big Thank you to the voters of District 37 who reelected me to the Minnesota Senate.
We accomplished a lot last session, and I am proud to say my bonding bills will provide many needed improvements and jobs in our area. Among the most notable of the bills is $29 million in construction funds for the new state Emergency Operations Center to be located in Blaine, $16 million for construction of facilities for the nursing program at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, $3.8 million for construction of a new maintenance facility at the National Sports Center, $2 million to foster improvements of ice arenas under the Mighty Ducks Program, $1.5 million for design of a bridge on 109th Avenue over Highway 65 in Blaine and another $1.5 million for design of an additional access to Highway 610 in Coon Rapids. Smaller, but no less important is $316,000 to expand the Coon Rapids Recycling Center.
The fact that I had more bonding bills passed than any other senator is illustrative of the cooperation between members of both parties when it comes to recognizing the importance of the needs of our communities. My Republican colleagues voted for all seven bills by a significant majority, joining the unanimous support of my DFL colleagues. We do get along and work together much better to serve our communities than the media would have you believe.
There is much more to be done, and I look forward to the upcoming session.
Until then I wish you all good health as we put 2020 behind us.
Sen. Jerry Newton
Coon Rapids
Newton represents Senate District 37 in the Minnesota Senate.
