To the editor:
A $2 billion bonding bill is a tool that will expedite the state’s economic recovery like no other.
I am a 34-year member of Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 563, which represents 20,000 members and family members. Some projects I helped build include the Xcel Energy Center, the Molecular and Cellular Biology (MCB) building at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). All of these statewide assets were funded through a combination of state bonding investments and private-public partnerships.
Like many Laborers, I loved being on a crew and taking part in the common purpose these projects served. Since completion, the projects I mentioned have supported countless people and communities in achieving their goals. Students leave the MCB as doctors and innovators; friends and loved ones make lifetime memories during events at the Xcel Energy Center; people connect to each other, jobs and opportunities around the country and globe through the MSP. Billions of capital investment dollars have helped Minnesota reign as “the state of hockey” and lead in medicine, science and international commerce.
Right now, thousands of LIUNA members continue to provide critical services — building and maintaining our infrastructure such as drinking water systems, highways, roads, bridges and transit, parks, college campuses, energy plants and so much more. A $2 billion bonding bill will keep our members working and create more than 30,000 local jobs on local projects. I urge our state leaders to vote for a $2 billion construction jobs bill that meets Minnesota’s infrastructure needs and jumpstarts the economy.
Mike Bubalo
Ham Lake
Mike Bubalo is the Financial Secretary-Treasurer of LIUNA Local 563.
